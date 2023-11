BNP's Savar thana unit president Saiful Islam alias Saifuddin has been arrested in a sabotage case, police said today.

Saifuddin was arrested from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area last night, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station Dipak Chandra Saha told The Daily Star.

There are multiple sabotage cases against Saifuddin and he was absconding for a long time, the OC said.