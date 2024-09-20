Savagery at DU: Tofazzal laid to rest beside parents, brother

Masud Kamal alias Tofazzal, who died early yesterday after being beaten allegedly by a group of students in Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall at Dhaka University, was laid to rest beside his parents and elder brother at his family graveyard in Barguna's Patharghata upazila today.

He was buried in the graveyard at Char Duani village after the namaz-e-janaza at a madrasa ground around 9:00am today.

Thousands of people attended the janaza when grieving residents demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the murder, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

Tofazzal's cousin Tania Akhter said, "I want justice for my brother's murder. They [killers] deliberately killed my brother and accused him of stealing the mobile phone to avoid the blame. A proper investigation will reveal the real secret."

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, Tofazzal was caught on suspicion of being a thief by some DU students in Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall. After being beaten several times, he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor in charge declared him dead.

Tofazzal was declared dead around 12:45am yesterday, as per the medical report, said Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.