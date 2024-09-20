Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 07:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 07:30 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Savagery at DU: Tofazzal laid to rest beside parents, brother

Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 07:26 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 07:30 PM
Photo: Star

Masud Kamal alias Tofazzal, who died early yesterday after being beaten allegedly by a group of students in Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall at Dhaka University, was laid to rest beside his parents and elder brother at his family graveyard in Barguna's Patharghata upazila today.

He was buried in the graveyard at Char Duani village after the namaz-e-janaza at a madrasa ground around 9:00am today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Thousands of people attended the janaza when grieving residents demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the murder, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

Tofazzal Hossain killed at Dhaka University
Read more

Savagery at DU: They beat him, fed him, then killed him

Tofazzal's cousin Tania Akhter said, "I want justice for my brother's murder. They [killers] deliberately killed my brother and accused him of stealing the mobile phone to avoid the blame. A proper investigation will reveal the real secret."

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, Tofazzal was caught on suspicion of being a thief by some DU students in Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall. After being beaten several times, he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor in charge declared him dead.

mob justice in Jahangirnagar University campus
Read more

Mob justice is just murder

Tofazzal was declared dead around 12:45am yesterday, as per the medical report, said Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্বাস্থ্য

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ২৯৯

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১২৪ জন।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

‘মব জাস্টিস’: সুবিচার কোন পথে...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে