Satkhira resident shot at by BSF at the border, family says

A Bangladeshi national was shot at by India's Border Security Force (BSF) while he was trying to cross the border illegally through Lakshmidari border in Satkhira early today, said an official of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The injured, Sheikh Alamgir Hossain, 35, of Lakshmidari village in Sadar upazila, was hit by pellets around 4:30am near the BGB outpost no. 1 along the zero line, said BGB's Bhomra Camp Commander Subedar Md Zaher Uddin.

He added that the victim was admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital with multiple pellet wounds to the face.

Quoting local informers, the BGB official said, "Alamgir had illegally crossed into India on July 30 to visit a relative in North 24 Parganas region. He was shot at by BSF personnel around 200 to 300 yards inside Indian territory while returning to Bangladesh in the early hours of today."

However, injured Alamgir told The Daily Star that he had gone to inspect his submerged fish enclosure located beside the border when BSF personnel from the Ghojadanga outpost of North 24 Parganas opened fire.

"I was setting nets around my enclosure when they shot at me," he said from his hospital bed.

He also said the shots caused injuries to his face, though he remained conscious and managed to call his nephew Belal for help.

When contacted, Belal said over the phone, "My uncle called and said he had been shot and asked me to come quickly. We met at Bhomra market, his face was bloodied with pellets at that time."

Abu Hossain, a motorcycle ride provider at Bhomra, said he transported Alamgir to Satkhira Sadar Hospital.

Alamgir's sister Parvin Akhtar and sister-in-law Aleya Khatun said that Alamgir had gone to the fish enclosure at dawn when BSF opened fire.

Physician ABM Akhtar Maruf, duty doctor at Satkhira Sadar Hospital's emergency department, said that Alamgir had injuries consistent with pellet wounds to the face and head.

"He was admitted at 8:35am. His condition is currently stable," the doctor added.