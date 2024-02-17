Saraswati Puja: Family attacked for inviting mayor

A family from a minority community in Patuakhali has allegedly come under attack by the nephew of a former municipality mayor for inviting the incumbent mayor in Saraswati Puja.

Later, the supporters of former mayor Shafiqul Islam threatened to kill Ram Chandra Krindu, a resident of the town's Puran Bazar area.

Chandra filed a complaint in this connection with Sadar Police Station yesterday.

He organised Saraswati Puja near his residence on Wednesday where incumbent mayor Mohiuddin Ahmed spoke as a guest.

Angered by the incident, a group of people led by Nirab Mridha, nephew of former mayor Shafiqul, went to Chandra's residence and attacked his house with projectiles and sticks around 11:00pm on Thursday, according to the complaint.

When the family members came out of the house, Nirab and his cohorts threatened to kill and drive them away from the area, it said.

Nirab could not be contacted over phone for comments. Asked, Shafiqul said he would take action against Nirab if allegations are found to be true. Officer-in-Charge Md Jashim said they are investigating the incident.