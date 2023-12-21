Sand lifting threatens riverside villages

Sand is being extracted from the Harihar river in Jashore’s Manirampur upazila. Photo: Collected

A local influential man has been indiscriminately lifting sand from the Harihar river in Jashore's Manirampur upazila, posing erosion threat to many riverside villages.

The sand extraction is allegedly being carried out by Manirampur Municipality Panel Mayor Kamruzzaman Kamrul.

Local people alleged that Kamruzzaman has been extracting sand from the Harihar river with locally assembled dredger machines and filling up different municipality grounds.

Currently, filling up of a municipality field, by carrying sand from the river through a large pipe, is going on.

Earlier, Kamruzzaman filled up the ground of Prabhati Bidyapith Government Primary School near the office of Manirampur Assistant Commissioner (Land) by carrying sand from the same spot.

Meanwhile, fearing river erosion people living in Taherpur area along the banks of the Harihar river filed a written complaint to the upazila administration to stop the heinous act.

Expressing their disappointment, local residents said one of Kamruzzaman's men Rabiul Islam installed two dredger machines in the river in mid-November and has been extracting sand from Taherpur area since then.

Hired labourers engaged by Rabiul has been continuing the illegal act from every evening till the next morning.

One of the plaintiffs Sajeda Khatun said her two-storey house is on the bank of the Harihar river and due to the mindless sand extraction, she fears that her house may collapse in the river at any time.

Rabiul said he has been lifting 25 to 30 trucks of sand every day and levelling the municipality ground as per the directives of Kamruzzaman.

Contacted, Panel Mayor Kamruzzaman said he is not doing anything wrong, adding that sand is being extracted from the river for the greater interest of the townspeople.

While talking, Manirampur Municipality Mayor Kazi Mahmudul Hasan said Kamruzzaman filled up the ground in front of the newly constructed three-storey building of the municipality, build at a cost of Tk 4.25 crore, by lifting sand from the Harihar river.

Manirmpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zakir Hossain said they were looking into the matter in an urgent basis.