Salman shown arrested in 17 cases filed with Motijheel police station

Dipu Moni, Palak shown arrested in attempted murder case

Salman F Rahman, the former private industry affairs adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was shown arrested today in connection with 17 cases filed with Motijheel Police Station after August 5.

With these cases, Salman was shown arrested in a total of 37 cases filed at various police stations, involving allegations of murder, attempted murder during the quote reform movement, and the possession of foreign currencies.

In addition, several other prominent figures were also shown arrested today. They include former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haq Inu, former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan, and Farzana Rupa, principal correspondent of Ekattor Television. They were accused in an attempted murder case filed at Mohammadpur Police Station.

Additionally, former Awami League lawmaker Sadek Khan was shown arrested today in three cases, including two filed over murder at Mohammadpur and Adabor police stations, related to the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was also shown arrested today, in connection with three cases, inlcuding one murder case filed at Mohammadpur police station, linked to the quota reform movement.

On October 8, Mamun was placed on a total of 43-day remand for eight murder cases filed at various police stations, bringing his total remand time to 61 days, according to his defense lawyer.

All of the accused were produced in court today under tight security. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the orders.

Salman was arrested on August 13 in Sadarghat, while Palak was arrested the following day in Dhaka's Nikunja residential area.