Salman F Rahman sent to jail after remand in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court today sent Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to jail on completion of his three-day remand in connection with an attempted murder case.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Omar Faruque, a sub-inspector of Dohar Police Station, produced him before court with an appeal to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

On October 2, Salman was placed on a three-day remand after he was produced before another court with a seven-day remand appeal in the case.

On August 25, Md Shahjahan Majhi, an inhabitant of Ramnathpur village of Dohar upazila, filed the case with Dohar Police Station against Salman and 173 others.

According to the case documents, Awami League men, following the direction of Salman F Rahman, launched an attack on a rally of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 4 in Dohar Karam Ali intersection.

They also lobbed a couple of cocktails at the protesters, injuring some people. Many girls were also sexually harassed during the incident, according to the case statement.

On August 13, Salman was arrested from Dhaka's Sadarghat area.

Salman was earlier shown arrested in a total of 37 cases filed at various police stations, involving allegations of murder, attempted murder during the quote reform movement, and the possession of foreign currencies and money laundering.