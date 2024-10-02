Salman F Rahman placed on seven-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a seven-day remand in connection with two attempted murder cases.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam passed the orders after police produced him before the court with a 14-day remand prayer in the cases, said an assistant sub-inspector working in the court.

Salman was placed on a three-day remand in a case filed with Dohar Police Station, while he was put on a four-day remand in a case filed with Nawabganj Police Station.

On August 25, Md Shahjahan Majhi, an inhabitant of village Ramnathpur of Dohar upazila, filed the case with Dohar Police Station against Salman and 173 others, while Fatema Begum, a resident of Kalakopa, on September 3 filed a case with Nawabganj Police Station against Salman and 172 others.

On August 13, Salman was arrested from Dhaka's Sadarghat area.