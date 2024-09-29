Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq shown arrested in another murder case

Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were shown arrested today in a case filed over the death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, during quota reform protests in Dhaka's New Market area on July 19.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order when police produced them before his court and submitted an application in this regard.

Victim Wadud's brother-in-law Abdur Rahman filed the case on August 21 with the New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 129 others.