Salman, Dipu Moni, Palak, Inu, Menon placed on remands of various lengths

A Dhaka court today placed Salman F Rahman, former private industry affairs adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former state minister for posts, telecommunications and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu on different terms of remand in connection with four cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the orders after the investigation officers produced them before court with different terms of remand prayers in their respective cases, said court sources.

Dipu Moni, Palak, Menon, and Inu were placed on seven-day remands each in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Emon Hossain Gazi.

The court also placed Dipu Moni and Palak on seven-day remand in a case filed with the same police station over the killing of student Sakib Hasan during quota reform protests.

Meanwhile, Salman and Palak were each placed on five-day remand in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 14.

Palak was also placed on another five-day remand in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the attempt to murder 45-year-old trader Mazedul Islam.

In addition, Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mashiur Rahman was placed on a four-day remand in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over the death of one Rafiqul Islam.

Mashiur, who is the former deputy commissioner of DMP's Lalbagh division (DB), was arrested from the Dhaka Airport area on September 19.