Salman, Anisul taken to Dhaka court for remand hearing

Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq was taken to a Dhaka court this evening for a remand hearing in a murder case.

Police escorted them inside the court around 6:45pm.

Earlier today, police sought 10-day remands for Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq in a murder case.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid is scheduled to hold a hearing on the remand prayer, Liakat Ali, a sub-inspector working in the court, told The Daily Star.

Salman and Anisul were arrested in Dhaka's Sadarghat yesterday in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the killing of a shop employee, he said.

The two were trying to flee using the waterway, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Coast guards detained them in Narayanganj's Pagla area and handed them to police, said the media wing of Bangladesh Coast Guard last night.

They were arrested on charges of instigating the killing of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, on July 16, said court sources.