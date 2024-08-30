Salman, Anisul put on remand for third time

Court places them on fresh 5-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former law minister Anisul Huq and Sheikh Hasina's private industry affairs adviser Salman F Rahman on a fresh five-day remand in a murder case.

With this, Anisul and Salman have been placed on 25 days of remand in three phases.

At the hearing around 7:00am, the magistrate asked Anisul and Salman if they had anything to say.

"We were in favour of the quota reform protests. I don't know anything about the incident [the case is about]. I want justice," Anisul was quoted as saying by a police officer present at the court.

He also told the court that he was innocent.

The hearing was on the case filed over the murder of Suman Sikdar, 31, at the capital's Badda during a demonstration on July 19.

Hasina is also among the 182 people accused in the case filed by Suman's mother Masuma.

At another hearing on the same case, former commerce minister Tipu Munshi was placed on a four-day remand.

In another case, a Dhaka court placed Major General (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan on a five-day fresh remand.

He is accused in a case filed with Adabor Police Station over the murder of a garment worker named Rubel.

Ziaul, the former director general of National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre, was placed on 18 days of remand in three other murder cases.

Former lawmaker Sadek Khan was placed on a five-day fresh remand in another case filed with Adabor Police Station over the killing of Jakir Hossain, 29.

On August 25, he was placed on a four-day remand in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station for the killing of truck driver Sujan.