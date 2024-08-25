Salman, Anisul, Dipu Moni on fresh remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former law minister Anisul Huq, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former chief whip ASM Feroz and former army officer Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan on different terms of remand for interrogation in murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed separate orders in the cases, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Salman, Anisul and Ziaul were placed on a fresh 10-day remand in two cases filed over deaths of a honurs forth-year student, Sabuj Ali, 26, in the New Market area and a 11-grader, Khalid Hasan Saifullah, in the Lalbagh area of Dhaka during quota reform protests on July 16 and 18.

The three were produced before the court with a 20-day remand prayer in the cases on completion of their first phase remand.

On July 17, Nur Nabi, brother of Sabuj, filed a case with New Market Police Station against some unnamed miscreants.

In this case, the names of Salman, Anisul and Ziaul were not included in the FIR, but they were shown arrested.

On August 19, Kamrul Hasan, father of Saifullah, filed a case with Lalbagh Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman, Anisul and 49 others.

In addition, Dipu Moni was placed on a fresh four-day remand yesterday in a case filed over the death of Suman Sikdar in the city's Badda on July 19.

She was produced before the court with a fresh 10-day remand prayer in the case on completion of her first phase remand.

On August 20, Masuma, mother of the victim, filed the case with Badda Police Station against Hasina, Dipu Moni and 178 others.

Yesterday, Feroz was placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the death of Sohag Miah, 16, in Bhatara on July 19.

His name was not included in FIR, but he was shown arrested in the case.

On August 20, the victim's father filed the case against Hasina and 90 others with Bhatara Police Station.

On August 14, Salman and Anisul were placed on a 10-day remand in a case filed over the death of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, in the New Market area on July 16.

They were arrested in Dhaka's Sadarghat in the case on August 13.

On August 16, Ziaul was placed on an eight-day remand in the same case. He was arrested in Dhaka's Khilkhet on August 15.

On July 17, Ayesha Begum, mother of the victim Shahjahan, filed the case with New Market Police Station against some unnamed miscreants.

On August 20, Dipu Moni was placed on a four-day remand in the case filed over the death of a grocery shop owner, Abu Saeed, in Mohammadpur on July 19.

She was arrested from the capital's Baridhara DOHS area on August 19.

On August 13, Amir Hamza Shatil of Mohammadpur filed the murder case against Hasina and six others with a court.

In this case, the name of Dipu Moni was not included in FIR, but she was shown arrested.