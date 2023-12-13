Salahuddin’s name to be on loan defaulters’ list

SC upholds HC order

The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order that stayed the decision of Artha Rin Adalat which cleared Salahuddin Ahmed, Awami League candidate from Cox's Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) constituency for the upcoming national election, from the list of loan defaulters with Janata Bank.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Salahuddin challenging the HC order that stayed the Artha Rin Adalat's decision on December 7.

Other four judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

Following the SC order, Salahuddin Ahmed's name will remain on the list of Janata Bank's loan defaulters and, therefore, he cannot contest the elections to be held on January 7, Janata Bank's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star

He said the same bench of the Appellate Division yesterday halted another HC order that on December 6 stayed the effectiveness of Bangladesh Bank's Credit Information Bureau (CIB) report which stated that Salahuddin was a loan defaulter.

The apex court bench passed the order following a petition filed by Janata Bank against the HC's December 6 order.

Salahuddin's candidacy will remain invalid following both the orders of the apex court, Senior Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque said.

Earlier on December 3, the returning officer concerned rejected Salahuddin's nomination paper on the ground of his being a loan defaulter.

Salahuddin's lawyers Probir Neogi and Ahsanul Karim told this correspondent that the Election Commission will decide whether Salahuddin can contest the election after disposing of his appeal against the returning officer's order of rejection.