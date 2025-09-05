Saifuzzaman, wife sued for laundering Tk 1,200cr to Dubai

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a money laundering case against former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Rukhmila Zaman on charges of siphoning off Tk 1,200 crore to Dubai.

CID's Special Police Superintendent (Media) Jashim Uddin said the case was filed with Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram.

Additionally, five to seven unidentified people have also been named in the case.

During the investigation, the authorities found that Saifuzzaman allegedly purchased 226 flats in various areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between 2016 and 2023.

These locations include Al Barsha South 3rd, Barsha South, Barsha South 4, Thaniya 5th, Jaddaf, Haiba 6th, Gulf Commercial, Khairan, Yalayes 2, Burj Khalifa, Jabal Ali, World Island, Zabeel 2nd, Marsa Dubai, Me'aisem the First, Nad Al Sheba First, and Wadi Al Safa 3.

The total value of these properties is estimated at 33,56,57,168 dirhams.

Additional information revealed two more properties under the name Q Gardens Boutique Residences -- Block B in Al Barsha South 3rd, valued at 22,50,369 dirhams.

Investigators also discovered four bank accounts in the names of Saifuzzaman and his associates -- two with Dubai Islamic Bank, one with Janata Bank, and another with First Abu Dhabi Bank.

These accounts contain transactions in both dirhams and US dollars, amounting to approximately Tk 311.26 crore, based on exchange rates.

Besides, records show that Saifuzzaman and his associates established and operated two business entities in the UAE --Zeba Trading FZE (building and construction materials) and Rapid Raptor FZE (software business) -- under the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone authority.

According to Bangladesh Bank, Saifuzzaman did not obtain any official permission to register companies, invest, or purchase property abroad. CID said that these acts constitute money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012 (Amended 2015).