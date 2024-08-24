‘Sagor died a martyr’

Say family members of 24-year-old who was shot dead by AL activists

A 24-year-old honours student shot dead by AL activists in Mymensingh. At least 400 lives (the actual number could be much higher) were lost when law enforcers opened fire on protesters during the recent unrest. But these victims are not just statistics; they are children, parents, and friends. In this report, we try to know the stories of three such names among these tragic numbers.

Md Redwan Hossain Sagor, 24, left his home on the afternoon of July 19, saying he was going to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Sagor was a regular blood donor.

However, Sagor joined other students who were protesting for quota reforms in government jobs, and died as Awami League activists opened fire on protesters near the Alamgir Monsur Memorial (Minto) College area of Mymensingh city.

"We thought he went to the hospital to donate blood as usually does. However, in the evening, we came to know he died in a clash," said Sagor's father Mohammad Asaduzzaman, who runs a small business.

"All hopes of our family have been ruined," he added, breaking into tears.

A third-year honours student of accounting at Phulbaria Degree College in Mymensingh, Sagor sustained critical bullet injuries in his chest during the clash. He was rushed to MMCH where doctors declared him dead.

Sagor's mother, Rahima Khatun, a bed-ridden cancer patient, has been unresponsive since her son's demise.

On the fateful day, Sagor repaired the water tank of the family's residence in Akua Chowrongir Mor (intersection) area before going out around 5:00pm.

"All our family's savings have been spent in the past eight years for the treatment of my mother. Due our financial strains, bhaiya (Sagor) started working at a computer shop to bear his educational expenses as well as mine," said Sagor's younger sister Afia Tabassum Supti, a first-year honours student of management at Govt Ananda Mohan College.

"In the morning, bhaiya, our cousins and I had tea in the house. Then, in the evening, bhaiya was no more," Supti said, also breaking down in tears.

"Sagor became a martyr, shedding blood in a just movement," said his grandfather Md Siddique Hossain, 84.

Locals said Sagor was not only a meritorious student, but was alway the first person to come forward and help his neighbours whenever they needed support.

Mohammad Mainuddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said police lodged a case on July 20 against 600 unnamed persons over the clashes involving activists of AL and its associated organisations, and student protesters.

The clashes left Sagor dead and some 30 others injured, he also said, adding that investigation is on to identify and nab the culprits.