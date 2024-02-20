Sagira Morshed murder: Verdict deferred till March 13

Second time verdict has been deferred in 34-year-old case

A Dhaka court today deferred until March 13 the delivery of the judgement in the Sagira Morshed murder case filed 34 years ago.

Judge (in-charge) Md Akhtaruzzaman of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka set the new date, said a court staffer.

This is the second time the delivery of the verdict was deferred since February 8, said court sources.

On January 25, the court set February 8 to deliver the verdict after closing arguments in the case.

Since the verdict was not prepared, the date was deferred till today.

The five accused of the case are -- Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, his brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan, hired killer Maruf Reza and one Montu.

A total of 17 prosecution witnesses gave their statements before the court.

On July 25, 1989, Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School and College on the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

Muggers shot and killed her when she reached the school.

Her husband Abdus Salam Chowdhury filed a murder case against unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day.