Sagar-Runi Murder: Report submission deadline extended for 105th time

A Dhaka court yesterday extended till December 19 the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

This is the 105th extension of the deadline for probe report submission.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafuddin passed the order after Rab Additional Superintendent of Police Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also the case's investigation officer, failed to submit the report, court sources said.

Earlier, the same court asked Rab to submit the probe report by yesterday.

Earlier, two separate courts expressed dissatisfaction over the probe and the investigators' failure to unearth the motive behind the murders and arrest the culprits.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at that time. Nousher Ali Roman, Runi's brother, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station the following day.