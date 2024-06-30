Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 30, 2024 01:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 01:58 PM

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe submission deadline extended for 111th time

File photo

A Dhaka court today extended till August 4 the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

This is the 111th extension of the deadline for probe report submission.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order as Investigation Officer Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also an Additional Superintendent of Police at Rab, failed to submit the report today, said a court police.

On May 16, the same court asked Rab to submit the investigation report by today.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was at home at that time.

Nousher Ali Roman, Runi's brother, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station on the following day.

