Sagar-Runi Murder: Probe to go on till capture of real culprits

Says law minister

The investigation into the Sagar-Runi murder case will continue until the real criminals are held, Law Minister Anisul Huq said yesterday.

He made the comment while talking to reporters at the Akhaura Railway Junction in Brahmanbaria in the morning.

Responding to a query about his comment the day before that if the probe needs to continue for 50 years to identify the killers of the journalist couple, it will have to be given the time, he said, "I don't understand why you [journalists] get upset even when I say something good."

He also said, "You take it differently even if I say a good thing. The thing is, I said if it takes time to arrest the people who actually committed this crime … even if it takes 50 years, no matter how long it takes to detain those who committed this, we will arrest them ... but you thought it would take 50 years.

"My point is that there should be a fair investigation, and the real culprit should be arrested. What our legal framework says is that a person who is not a criminal cannot be harassed. The real culprit must be caught. That's why I said this. And you got angry."

Referring to murder cases around the world, Anisul said, "The accused in a murder case was arrested after 42 years in the United Kingdom. A few days ago, the mystery of a killing case was revealed in the United States after 24 years."

Police are trying here and continuing the investigation, but they are yet to arrest the real perpetrators, so the probe is still taking time, the minister added.

He asked, "Do you want a stop to the investigation? The probe will continue until the actual criminals are caught."

Md Rezaul Karim, public relations officer of the law ministry, said Anisul went to his district on a two-day visit to inaugurate various development projects and take part in a reception and a rally organised by Kasba Upazila Awami League and Akhaura Upazila AL respectively.

Sagar Sarowar, who was the news editor at Maasranga Television, and his wife Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Nearly 12 years have passed, but no substantial progress has been made in solving the case.