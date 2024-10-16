Sagar-Runi murder: HC releases full text of order on completion probe in 6 months

The High Court today released the full text of its September 30 order that directed to shift the probe into the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi murder case from RAB to a high-powered taskforce to be formed by the home ministry.

A High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam passed the judgment on September 30, asking to complete the investigation and submit a report to the HC within six months.

The court came up with the judgment after hearing a state petition seeking modification of the order on a writ, demanding an investigation afresh into the Sagar-Runi murder case.

The HC in its order said, "The delay in the Sagar-Runi murder case trial is a matter of regret not only for the family members, but also for every citizen of the country."

The court hoped that justice would be ensured this time, adding that the six-month time given for the probe "means six months", the court said.

Supreme Court lawyer Manzill Murshid had moved the plea before the court. At the same time, Additional Attorneys General Arshadur Rauf and Aneek Rushd Haque and Deputy Attorney General Redwan Ahmed Ranjib argued for the state. Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir stood for the plaintiff.

The journalist couple was brutally murdered at their rented flat at city's West Rajabazar on February 11, 2012, in the presence of their four-year old son Mahir Sarwar Megh.

Runi's brother Nawser Alam filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

At that time, Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) was entrusted with the charge of the investigation into the murder case which was later transferred to RAB.

RAB has failed to submit the investigation report after taking 111 dates to do so over the last 12 years.