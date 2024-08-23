Sagar-Runi case: Editors’ Council demands swift trial

The Editors' Council yesterday demanded a swift trial in the Sagar-Runi murder case to ensure justice.

A statement signed by the council's President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud, called for the immediate filing of the charge sheet to expedite the charge framing in the case.

On February 11, 2012, journalist couple Sagar Sarwar, news editor at Masranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were brutally murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka.

The court has so far extended the time to submit the investigation report of this case 111 times, noted the Editors' Council in the statement.

The council also condemned the attack on the building of East West Media Group in the Bashundhara residential area of ​​the capital.

"The offices of Dainik Kaler Kantha and Radio Capital owned by East West Media Group were attacked and vandalised. Several cars in front of the building were also vandalised. The Editor's Council condemns this incident," added the statement.

The council also expressed deep concern over the filing of a murder case against the former head of news of Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa.

"If Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa have committed any crime outside the purview of jurnalism, legal action can be taken against them by following the proper procedure," the statement said.

The Editor's Council emphasised that unethical journalism without professionalism is condemnable.

"However, the Editors' Council thinks that the filing of a murder case [against Shakil and Farzana Rupa] is a matter of deep concern," the statement added.

On August 21, Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa were detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Later, immigration authorities handed them over to the Detective Branch (DB) of police, and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) later announced their arrest in connection with a murder case.