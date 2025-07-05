SAD, NCP activists demonstrate for 3 hours demanding arrest of Ctg AL leader

Activists of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), National Citizen Party (NCP) and its youth wing, Jatiya Juboshokti demonstrated for three hours in front of the Chittagong Club in the port city last night.

They began their sit-in around 10:30pm demanding arrest of Md Zahidul Haque, an Awami League leader and also former chairman Boalkhali upazila parishad.

During the protest, they chanted slogans in support of their demand and padlocked the club's entrance.

Nizam Uddin, member secretary of the Chattogram city unit of the SAD, said that they went on the protest after learning that Zahidul was attending his son's wedding at the club that night.

He said, "There are many allegations against him (Zahidul), including attacks on the July uprising protesters."

"While we seek justice, he is celebrating at elite clubs. We demand his immediate arrest," Nizam added.

Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, told The Daily Star, "We received information about the protest and moved quickly to the scene to bring the situation under control."

He added that they searched for Zahidul at the venue but did not find him there.

However, the protesters last night vowed to continue their demonstration until Zahidul is arrested.