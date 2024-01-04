Sabotage case: Jubo Dal leader dies in Bagerhat jail

A Jubo Dal leader who reportedly fell sick in Bagerhat district jail died on Tuesday at a hospital in the district.

Kamal Hossain Mizan, 43, was a member of Khulna metropolitan unit Jubo Dal, said M A Salam, former president of Bagerhat district BNP.

He was arrested on November 11, last year, in a sabotage case, according to jail sources.

Shankar Kumar Majumder, superintendent of Bagerhat district jail, said Kamal fell sick in the jail around 10:30am yesterday. Following primary treatment at the jail, he was rushed to Bagerhat District Hospital where he died around 11:15 pm.

The body was handed over to his family after an autopsy today, said the jail official.