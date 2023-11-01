Sabotage case: Court grants 5-day remand for Mirza Abbas

A Dhaka court today placed BNP's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas on a five-day remand in a case involving an act of sabotage and attempts to snatch away pistols from the law enforcers during clashes on October 28 in Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin granted the remand after rejecting his bail petition.

After hearing both sides, the court granted the remand, said Shah Alam, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur police station's general registration section in the court.

Earlier, the investigation officer of the case produced him before the court with a prayer for a five-day remand.

Lawyers Mohsin Miah, Mosleh Uddin, Jasim, Omar Faruk Faruki, Golam Mostafa stood for the BNP leader in the court while Abdullah Abu represented the state.

Mustafizur Rahman, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur police station, filed the case making Mirza Abbas the prime suspect on October 29.

Forty-nine BNP men were identified as suspects while 700-800 unidentified individuals have been mentioned in the case.

Police and the BNP supporters clashed in some parts of Dhaka involving the party's scheduled grand rally on October 28.