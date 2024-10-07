Saber Hossain Chowdhury placed on 5-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former environment minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on a five-day remand in a case filed over killing BNP activist Mokbul in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 10, 2022.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after Investigation Officer Nazmul Hasan, also sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the prayer, SI Nazmul said Saber was aware of the killing and he needs to be remanded to find out about the FIR-named accused and other fugitives responsible for committing such offences.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their client was implicated in the case just for harassment.

During today's hearing, pro-BNP lawyers resisted defence lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji from defending Saber Chowdhry, who was lawmaker from the Dhaka-9 constituency. At one stage, Shomaji wanted to leave the courtroom, but then the pro-BNP lawyers urged him to defend.

On September 30, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal central committee, filed the murder case against 256 people including top Awami League leaders and several police officials, and 400 unnamed persons.

The Detective Branch of police yesterday arrested Saber Hossain in the capital's Gulshan.

Following the January 7 national election, Saber was appointed the environment minister. Previously, he was the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the environment ministry.

Saber was also appointed as a special envoy of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for environment and climate change in 2023.

He was the organising secretary of AL from 2001-2008, responsible for Dhaka division. During this period, he was also the political secretary to AL president and then leader of the opposition Hasina.