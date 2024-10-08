Saber gets bail in all cases; no bar on release

Former environment, forest and climate change minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury was granted bail in all six cases filed with Paltan and Khilgaon police stations in consideration of his illness.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the order after Saber's lawyer submitted six separate petitions seeking bail on grounds that his client fell ill during interrogation on remand in a case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 7, 2022.

So, he should be granted bail on humanitarian grounds, the lawyer mentioned in the petition.

Of the cases, two murder cases were filed with Paltan Model Police Station while four other cases, including two murder cases, were filed with Khilgaon Police Station.

There is no legal bar to his release, his lawyer Morshed Hossain Shahid told journalists.

Soon after the bail order, pro-BNP lawyers demonstrated opposing the bail and chanted slogans using abusive language targeting the magistrate in the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, he was produced before the court before the expiry of his five-day remand in the case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul.

Yesterday, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque placed Saber Hossain Chowdhury on a five-day remand in the case.

On September 30, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal central committee, filed the murder case against 256 people including top Awami League leaders and several police officials, and 400 unnamed persons.

The detective branch (DB) of police arrested Saber Hossain, also the former Dhaka-9 lawmaker, in the capital's Gulshan on Sunday.