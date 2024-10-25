S Alam group official held while leaving country

An official of S Alam Group was detained while going to India through the Akhaura international immigration checkpost in Brahmanbaria this afternoon.

The arrestee, Sujan Kanti Dey, 44, is a resident of Malghar village under Anwara Upazila of Chittagong, said Inspector Khairul Alam, in-charge of Akhaura Immigration Police Checkpost.

Sujan was arrested and handed over to Akhaura Police Station after being detained based on the requisition of Anwara Police Station, Khairul told The Daily Star.

As there is a regular case against him in Anwara Police Station, he will be shown arrested in that case, he added.

The arrestee, who works as a delivery officer at S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Limited, is accused of aiding in money laundering, said police.

He allegedly used to help the founder of S Alam Group with money laundering, police also said.