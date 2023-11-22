Ruet student injured in crude bomb attack

Sericulture DG says he narrowly escaped the blast

A student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet) was injured in a crude bomb attack in AHM Qamaruzzaman square area of Rajshahi city last evening.

Injured Sangram Kumar is undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, police said.

Md Anwor Hosan, director general of Bangladesh Sericulture Development Board, said today that he was passing through the area with his government vehicle and narrowly escaped the attack that took place at 6:30pm yesterday.

"The bomb went off a few feet behind my vehicle. We sped up and left the scene. It seems our government vehicle was the target of the attackers," the DG said while talking to our staff correspondent.

The police said the blast occurred moments after the DG's vehicle crossed the spot. "The government vehicle was not the target," said Md Sohrawardy Hossain, officer-in-charge of Boalia Police Station.

Two unidentified criminals blasted the crude bomb and fled in a motorcycle, he said.

The RUET student received splinter injuries on his right knee, the police official said.

Meanwhile, police arrested Md Ramjan Ali, 45, assistant secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami in an area under Motihar Police Station in connection to an attack on police personnel.

Four policemen were injured when a gang threw brick chips at their vehicle in Sopura area on November 15, just after the announcement of election schedule.