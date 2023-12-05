RU staff found dead in Rajshahi

Police recovered the hanging body of a staff member of Rajshahi University (RU) from his residence on Rajshahi University campus yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Rajon Kumar, 45, a sweeper of the Vice-Chancellor Building of the university.

Quoting Rakhi Rani, wife of Rajon, Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Rajpara Police Station, said Rajon took loans amounting to Tk 5-6 lakh from different NGOs on limited interest.

He already paid some of the loan money, but the lenders used to pressure him to pay the rest of the loan.

The family members of Rajon found him hanging from the ceiling of his toilet at 8:00am and informed police, who recovered the body.

Police suspected that Rajon might have committed suicide after failing to pay the instalment money.