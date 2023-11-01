RU physician sued for sexually harassing girl

A case was filed on Monday night against Rajshahi University's deputy chief physician on charges of sexually harassing a girl in Talaimari area.

An RU associate professor filed the case accusing Dr Md Razu Ahmed, a dentist, with Boalia Police Station, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent quoting Suhrawardy Hossain, officer-in-charge of the facility.

Contacted, the RU teacher said she took her daughter to the dentist at his private chamber at Metro Dental Care around 7:30pm.

She said she had to step out for a phone call. When she returned to the chamber, she found her daughter crying. The girl alleged that Razu sexually harassed her.

Meanwhile, Razu was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital around 11:00pm. He claimed that some miscreants attacked him while he was returning home.

However, the OC said, no such incident took place. "We will look into the matter."

He also said the girl's mother beat Razu in his chamber.

Asked, the RU teacher admitted to hitting the dentist.

Meanwhile, yesterday morning, hundreds of students and teachers of the university demonstrated in front of Senate Bhaban demanding exemplary punishment of the dentist.