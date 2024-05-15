RU clash: BCL suspends 4 leaders

The central committee of Chhatra League (BCL) yesterday suspended four leaders of its Rajshahi University unit.

A press release issued by the central BCL last night stated that they were suspended for engaging in anti-disciplinary activities.

The suspended leaders are Shahinul Sarkar Don, vice-president; Niaz Morshed, joint general secretary; Ashiqur Rahman Apu, joint general secretary; and Kabiruzzaman Ruhul, organisational secretary.

They were also asked to submit a written explanation to the central committee within the next seven days, detailing why further organisational action should not be taken against them, the notice said.

Earlier on Saturday night, two factions -- one led by current president Mostafizur Rahman Babu and the other led by the suspended Niaz Morshed of RU BCL -- engaged in a clash to establish supremacy at Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall.

During the clash, they locked the hall gate and vandalised a few rooms.

The leaders and activists conducted showdowns on the hall premises and engaged in chase and counter-chase with locally-made weapons, sticks, and rods.

Then around 2:00am on Tuesday, they once again staged showdowns on the hall premises with local weapons.

The university authorities, along with police, brought the situation under control on both occasions.

Yesterday, the university authorities formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the incident.