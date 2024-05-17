Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 11:45 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 11:46 PM

Crime & Justice

RU BCL men 'beat up' student alleging Shibir ties

Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 11:45 PM

Activists of Rajshahi University unit Chhatra League allegedly beat up a student early today, accusing him of being a Chhatra Shibir member.

The incident took place at Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall of the university around 2:00am, reports a correspondent.

The victim is Sabuj Biswas, of Bangla department (22-23 session) and a resident of room 316 of the Suhrawardy Hall.

Sabuj filed a complaint with the Hall Provost Jahangir Hossain in this regard today.

In the complaint, he said around 2:00am, eight to 10 followers of Md Atiqur, vice-president of Suhrawardy Hall, took him to the roof of the dormitory and beat him.

They alleged that Sabuj was a Shibir member. They kept on beating him even after he said he was not, Sabuj added.

Contacted, the hall provost said, "We will soon take action over the incident. A three-member probe committee has been tasked with investigating the matter."

Asked, Atiqur Rahman, denied the allegations. "I don't even know Sobuj. And there is no question of such activities. I see it as part of a conspiracy against me."

Proctor of Rajshahi University Asabul Haque said his office has not received any complaint in this regard.

