Rohingya youth shot to death in Ukhiya camp

Criminals shot and killed a Rohingya youth in Kutupalong camp under Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar Monday night.

Deceased Jalil was son of Mohammad Kamal Hossain of camp-4 under F-12 block of Kutupalong.

Ukhiya Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain confirmed the matter, saying that some unidentified people took the youth to a hill after calling him out of his home around 7:00pm.

The criminals left the scene after beating him and shooting him on the hill, he said.

Locals rescued him and rushed him to a hospital inside the Rohingya camp where physicians declared him dead, the OC said.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that they were trying to identify those who were involved in the murder.

Crimes recorded in the camps - including murder, kidnapping, rape, robbery, human trafficking and narcotics trade - have soared in recent years, say law enforcement agencies.