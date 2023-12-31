Rohingya youth shot dead in Ukhiya

A Rohingya youth, suspected to be a member of Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), was shot dead allegedly by Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), at Jamtoli Camp (No-15) in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar on Friday night.

The deceased, Dil Mohammad, 28, was a resident of E-12 block of the camp, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

He said ARSA members shot Dil Mohammad, a member of RSO.

He was taken to the nearby MSF hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The situation in the refugee camp is normal. Law enforcers are conducting raids to arrest the miscreants.