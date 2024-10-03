Rohingya youth shot dead in Cox's Bazar camp

A Rohingya youth was killed and five others injured in a gunfight between two Myanmar-based armed groups at a Ukhiya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar yesterday evening.

The incident took place in the area between Hakim Para No 14 and Jamtoli Camp No 15 of Palongkhali union of Ukhiya upazila, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting Additional Deputy Inspector General of police Aamir Zafar, commander of 8 Armed Police Battalion.

The deceased is Abdur Rahman, 19, son of Mohammad Abdullah of Block E-2 of Rohingya Camp 14 at Hakim Para.

Quoting locals, the additional DIG Amir Zafar said, Myanmar-based armed groups Arakan Rohingyas Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) locked into a clash yesterday evening.

Both sides fired 20-25 rounds of bullets leaving six Rohingyas wounded. The criminals fled the scene when a team of APBn reached the spot.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to an MSF hospital in the Jamtali area, where the duty doctor declared one of them dead.

Later, the injured were shifted to another MSF Hospital in Kutupalong area for better treatment.

The APBn commander said the incident might have took place for establishing supremacy in the camp.

Police are conducting drives to identify and arrest those involved in the incident, he said.

The body of the deceased was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar 250 Bed District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.