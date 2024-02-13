Rohingya ‘spy’ shot dead at Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya man was shot dead by criminals at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila on Sunday night.

Asadullah, 35, a differently-abled person was a resident of Camp 20 in the upazila.

"He reportedly worked as a spy for a criminal gang. It is primarily assumed that he was found out and the rival criminal gang killed him for it," said Md Arefin Jewel, deputy commander of Armed Police Battalion (APBn-14).

A group of 10 to 15 people picked him up from his residence near Lal Pahar area inside the refugee camp at around 11:00pm.

The criminals took Asadullah to the Notun Bridge area and shot him to death before fleeing the scene.

On information, APBn members rushed to the spot and informed the local police station.

Cops from Ukhiya Police Station recovered his body and sent it to a hospital morgue for autopsy.