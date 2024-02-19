Rohingya man stabbed to death at Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya man was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased was identified as Badsha Mia, 38, a resident of Jamtoli Rohingya camp.

Ukhiya Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Shamim Hossain said four or five people called Badsha out of his house and beat and stabbed him before fleeing the scene on Saturday night.

Locals took Badsha to MSF Hospital in the camp where a doctor declared him dead.

The body was later sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the OC.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be known, he added.