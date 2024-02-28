Rohingya man stabbed to death at Teknaf camp

A Rohingya man was stabbed to death by unidentified criminals at a refugee camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday morning.

The incident took place at the Nayapara registered camp around 10:00am.

The deceased was identified as Noor Mohammad, 30, a resident of the camp's Block-D, said Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Osman Gani.

Nur Mohammad was on his way home in the morning when a group of unidentified criminals ambushed him in front of the water tank adjacent to the camp and stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

Later, locals rescued the victim and took him to the IPD Hospital adjacent to the camp.

As he was critically injured, the duty doctor of the hospital referred him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment after first aid.

Noor Mohammad died on the way to the hospital. His body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC said.

The process of filing a case in this connection remained pending when the report was written last night at 7:30pm.