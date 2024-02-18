Crime & Justice
UNB, Cox's Bazar
Sun Feb 18, 2024 02:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 03:06 PM

Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar

UNB, Cox's Bazar
Sun Feb 18, 2024 02:54 PM
A Rohingya man was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers at Ukhiya's Jamtoli camp in Cox's Bazar last night.

The deceased was identified as Badsha Mia, 38, a resident of Jamtoli Rohingya camp.

Ukhiya Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Shamim Hossain said four or five people called Badsha out of his house and beat and stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

Locals took Badsha to MSF Hospital where a doctor declared him dead.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the OC.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be known, he added.

