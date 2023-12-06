Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya man was shot dead by unidentified criminals at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Imam Hossain, 30, a resident of Ukhiya Rohingya camp no. 4.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said a group of criminals opened fire on Imam, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue.

Police said he might have been killed over establishing supremacy.