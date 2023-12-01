Crime & Justice
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp

Dead body

A Rohingya youth was shot dead in a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar last morning.

The deceased was identified as Syed Alam, 24, a resident of Camp 4, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge Ukhiya Police Station.

A group of unidentified criminals broke into Alam's house and shot him when he was asleep around 6:00am, he said.

With critical injuries, he was rushed to a hospital in the camp, where doctors declared him dead.

The filing of a case is underway, he said.

