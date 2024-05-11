Rohingya man shot dead in Teknaf

A Rohingya man was shot dead in a refugee camp under Hnila union of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar this morning.

The incident took place at Mochni registered Rohingya camp in the union around 8:30am, said Oficer-in-Charge Mohammad Osman Gani of Teknaf Police Station.

The deceased Mohammad Alam, 48, was a resident of E-Block of Mochni Rohingya camp.

According to the locals and police, Alam was stopped by five to six miscreants in the morning while going to a local arbitration meeting.

They picked up Alam and took him to an area near to a local school. He was shot in the head, the OC said, adding that he died on the spot.

We are suspecting that previous enmity might be the reason behind the killing, he added.

Police are trying to arrest those involved in the incident, the OC said.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital's morgue for autopsy.