Rohingya man shot dead in Teknaf

Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:39 AM

Dead body

An elderly Rohingya man was shot dead at a refugee camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar Saturday night.

The deceased, Abul Faiz, 65, was a resident of Block C at the Noyapara camp.

Faiz's son Ismail had previous enmity with some Rohingya criminals, said Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Osman Gani.

"Criminals ambushed Ismail when he and his ailing father were returning home from a hospital adjacent to the camp around 11:00pm."

They shot at Ismail but missed, critically wounding his father, the OC added.

When Faiz was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, doctors declared him dead on arrival, confirmed Irfan Yusuf, a doctor at the hospital.

OC Osman said the victim's body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. "Police are taking necessary legal action in this regard."

