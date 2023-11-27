Rohingya man shot dead in ‘gunfight’ between two armed groups

A Rohingya man was shot dead during an alleged gunfight between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar today.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yunus, of Block E/15 of Camp-4 in Kutupalong, said police. Five more people were also injured in the incident.

The gunfight took place around 3:00pm in Block D of Camp-3 in Madhirchara, said Shamim Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

"Yunus received shots to the head and back during the gunfight between armed members of ARSA and RSO. He was taken to the IOM hospital in the camp, where the duty doctors declared him dead."

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy, he added.

The two armed groups of Myanmar fought over establishing supremacy in the refugee camp, said Rohingya sources.