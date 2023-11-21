Rohingya man killed in clash between two armed groups

3 top ARSA leaders held, says Rab

A Rohingya man was killed in an alleged clash between ARSA and RSO at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Syed Amin, 34, a resident of Block B at Rohingya Camp 3 under the Rajapalang union.

A clash broke out at the camp between the Myanmar-based armed groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) broke out, followed by a gunfight around 8:00pm, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Syed was hacked to death during the clash, said the OC, but police could not identify whether he was a member of ARSA or RSO.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

Meanwhile, Rab yesterday claimed to have arrested three top commanders of ARSA in separate raids at two Ukhiya Rohingya camps.

The arrestees included ARSA's sleeper cell and Olama Body's top commander Moulvi Hamid Hossain alias Dr Hamid; finance coordinator Abu Tayyab alias Sona Mia; and commander of intelligence cell Osman Gani.

A team of RAB-15, in collaboration with the state intelligence agencies, arrested Hamid and Tayyab from camp 17 and Osman from camp 4 along with explosive, and locally made firearms and ammunition early yesterday.

Rab-15 Cdr Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain disclosed the information at a press briefing in the afternoon.

He said, "Hamid was a village doctor by profession, like his father, and had influence over the Rohingya community. He quickly became one of the close associates of Salman Murabbi, the head of the Olama Body, and later became an active member of the Olama Body.

"He was also involved in the process of recruiting new members of ARSA."

"After the arrest of Salman Murabbi a few months ago, Hamid was replaced as the head of the Olama Body. Later, a sleeper cell was formed under his leadership," said the Rab commander.

"He targeted the young and educated Rohingyas in the camp, verified their information, and arranged training for eligible members in ARSA."

"He also provided them with financial support. He has so far added 60 new members to ARSA," said the Rab official.