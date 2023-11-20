Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:59 PM

Rohingya man killed in 'ARSA-RSO clash' in Cox's Bazar

A Rohingya man was killed in a clash between ARSA and RSO at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar last night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Syed Amin, a resident of Rohingya Camp Block B.

A clas between the Myanmar-centred armed groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) broke out, followed by a gunfight at Rohingya Camp 3 under Rajapalang union around 8:00pm, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Syed was hacked to death, said the OC, but police could not confirm whether he was a member of ARSA or RSO.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.

