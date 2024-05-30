Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Thu May 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:34 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Rohingya man killed as 2 groups of refugees clash

Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Thu May 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:34 AM
Dead body

A Rohingya man was shot dead and five others were injured in a clash between two groups of refugees in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya early yesterday.

The deceased, Noor Faisal, 25, was a resident of Camp-17, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said the clash took place between the members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

The injured were undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar General Hospital and Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Relatives of the deceased said around 100 RSO members attacked them when they were guarding the camp around 3:00am, leading to the clash. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification