Rohingya man killed as 2 groups of refugees clash

A Rohingya man was shot dead and five others were injured in a clash between two groups of refugees in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya early yesterday.

The deceased, Noor Faisal, 25, was a resident of Camp-17, said police.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said the clash took place between the members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

The injured were undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar General Hospital and Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Relatives of the deceased said around 100 RSO members attacked them when they were guarding the camp around 3:00am, leading to the clash.