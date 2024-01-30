Rohingya man hacked to death in Ukhiya

A Rohingya was hacked to death by unidentified criminals at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased was identified as Md Yasin, 43, of Block C/1 under camp 15, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.

Yasin was a night guard at an NGO-run community centre, he said.

Criminals hacked him to death near the community centre in the Jamtoli area at Camp 15 around 10:00pm on Sunday, said the OC.

The police speculate that the murder was committed by criminals looking to establish supremacy in the camp.

Meanwhile, locals said Yasin's brother Md Manur is a leader of the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) and has a significant influence at Camp 15.

They claimed that members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) killed Yasin over previous enmity with his brother.

His body was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for an autopsy.

No case was filed over the murder till 6:30pm yesterday, the police official said.