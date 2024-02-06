Crime & Justice
UNB, Cox’s Bazar
Tue Feb 6, 2024 11:09 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 11:11 AM

Rohingya man gunned down in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya camp

cox's bazar map

Unidentified criminals gunned down a Rohingya man in Kutupalong camp under Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar last night, said police.

The deceased was identified as Jalil of Camp 4 under F-12 block of Kutupalong.

Ukhiya Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain confirmed the matter, saying some unidentified people called Jalil out of the house around 7:00pm.

They shot Jalil and beat him after taking him to a hill and fled the scene, he said.

Locals rescued and rushed him to a hospital inside the Rohingya camp where physicians declared him dead, the OC said.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that they were trying to identify those who were involved in the murder.

push notification